Wadoux: “My goals are ambitious in the Super GT”

A new programme heralding a new sporting adventure for Lilou Wadoux. This year, the Prancing Horse official driver will compete in the entire season of the Japanese Super GT, a highly competitive championship spanning eight rounds on six of the most iconic racetracks in the Land of the Rising Sun. Ahead of the season opener at Okayama on the weekend of 13-14 April, the 22-year-old French driver tried out the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Ponos Racing – shared with Kei Cozzolino – during the tests at Fuji on 23-24 March.

Wadoux, how do you rate the two days of testing at Fuji?

The tests were positive, without a doubt, despite an accident that forced us to end the first day of testing prematurely. We gathered extensive data on our 296 GT3, aided significantly by the variable weather conditions, which allowed us to test both Michelin dry and wet tyres. An important fact in this championship where, if we look back, races have frequently taken place after heavy rainfall.

What was the rapport like with the car and the team?

Excellent. The 296 GT3 is an exceptional car that performed well on the challenging and ‘complete’ Fuji circuit, where high-speed corners alternate with more technical, lower-speed sections. Honestly, I am delighted with this car: there have been no issues since we began testing, and it is proving fast, reliable, and easy to drive. We have embarked on a new journey with Ponos Racing, a team that has immediately proved highly professional and competent, and I look forward to the first race.

Last year, you mainly competed with the Ferrari 488 GTE in the FIA WEC, while in 2024, you will take part in the Super GT with the 296 GT3: what are the most significant differences between the two cars? And how would you describe the 296 GT3?

The cockpit and aerodynamics of the two cars differ significantly, and each undoubtedly has its specific characteristics in these two areas. The 296 GT3? Besides being, in my opinion, an exceptionally beautiful car, I would describe it as follows: it is quick and versatile due to its adaptability to varying conditions. It provides the driver with a functional cockpit that is easy to adapt to.

This year what are your goals?

The Super GT is renowned worldwide, because it takes place on circuits that are etched in the collective imagination of both drivers and fans, and the competition on the track is always notable. During testing, I savoured every lap I completed in the 296 GT3, which mounts ‘confidential’ tyres specifically developed for the car. My goals are ambitious: to contend for a place on the podium at every opportunity and, if feasible, aim even higher by seeking to enter the title challenge.

Which of the six circuits on the calendar is your favourite?

I would say Suzuka, a historic track that has hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix for many years. It is a very well-known and fascinating track, and you get the impression you know it well even before you have raced there because, as drivers, we have seen so many car races held there.

How do you prepare for new tracks?

Before each race I do a lot of work in the simulator, which is a very effective tool in general, and even more so when a race looms on a circuit where I have never previously competed. The simulator will also be valuable this year because we only have a few track tests before qualifying.

Outside the cockpit, what surprised you most during the test days?

The atmosphere here in Japan is fantastic. There is such a general passion for motorsport that during the pre-season tests at Fuji, there were many spectators in the stands despite the rain, which made it feel like a race weekend. A real spectacle.

The Super GT season includes eight rounds: after the inaugural event at Okayama (13-14 April) there will be events at Fuji (3-4 May), Suzuka (1-2 June), again at Fuji and Suzuka (3-4 August, 31 August-1 September), Sugo (21-22 September), Autopolis (19-20 October) and Motegi (2-3 November).