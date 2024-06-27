Wadoux: “Happy to compete in a historic race like the 24 Hours of Spa”

Fresh from her victory in the LMP2 class at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen with Nicklas Nielsen and Louis Perez-Companc, and during a season that also sees her fully engaged in the Japanese Super GT with the Ferrari 296 GT3, Lilou Wadoux returns to European competition at the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa. The Prancing Horse official driver will compete in the second GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup event with Sky Tempesta Racing. She shares the white-liveried Ferrari number 93 in the Bronze class with Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui, and Eddie Cheever. The French driver spoke ahead of the 76th edition of the Belgian race.

Lilou, what is your goal for the Spa 24 Hours?

“This race is truly fascinating for the participating drivers and teams, but at the same time, it is very tough and full of variables that can affect the outcome. The rain and ever-changing weather, combined with the large number of cars on the grid, a hallmark of this championship, can certainly influence the race. Our first goal is to finish the race in this competitive Bronze class. We’ll need to perform at our best, make it through the night, and then, with five to six hours to go, be in the positions that count to target an excellent result.”

You are participating in round two of the GT WC Europe 2024 with new teammates and a new team. What are your expectations?

“The weekend will allow me to get to know the entire team and the drivers sharing the 296 GT3 with me. I’m sure we have an excellent line-up to tackle such a challenging race, and I’m confident that the team’s experience will enable us to fight for a podium position.”

This is your first race of the year in Europe...

“I’m delighted to be back racing closer to home and doing so at Spa. Many of my friends and family will certainly be there to watch the 24 Hours, and I’ll experience the affection of the public who have followed me over the past few seasons.”