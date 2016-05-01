Nurburg, 1 May 2016 – The Ferrari of the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One captured the 41st DMV 4-Stunden Rennen, Round 2 of the 2016 VLN championship, held entirely on the legendary Nordschleife track, the old course of the Nurburgring, which is over 20 km long.

The race.

Car number 139 overcame fully deserved its SP8 class win thanks to a fantastic effort by Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas. The trio won in front of the Aston Martin of Peter Cate and Andreas Gülden and of the Lexus of Uwe Kleen, Horst Baumann and Michael Tischner.

Next round.

The overall win went to the Phoenix Racing Audi of Frank Stippler and Andres Fjordbach. Next event is scheduled for May 14 and will be the 68th ADAC ACAS H&R-Cup.