Nürburg, 26 Sept 2016 - The 48th edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis, held at the Nurburgring, yielded a second place in the class and an eighth overall for Ferrari which was represented by the 458 Italia of NGK Spark Plug Racing by Racing by One and the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing.

Brilliant second.

The 458 Italia fought out another head to head in its category, earning a prestigious podium finish with Stephan Köhler, Mike Jäger and Christian Kohlhaas who came second to the Porsche of Andreas Weiland and Bert Flossbach in SP8 class.

Respectable debut.

The 488 of Rinaldi Racing sealed a respectable ninth place overall and in its category (SP9) thanks to a solid performance by Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach.

The next event on the calendar is on 8 October and includes a 250-mile race.