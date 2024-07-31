Video Review: the story of the 3 Hours of Nürburgring

The video review of the event allows enthusiasts to relive the weekend's highlights and listen to the drivers' comments collected from free practice, through the qualifying sessions and post-race analysis.

The German round also saw a tenth place overall finish for another Ferrari fielded by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors, the number 71 courtesy of Thomas Neubauer, Vincent Abril, and David Vidales. “The race did not go as we had hoped,” Neubauer said, “but there are some positive notes that we bring home, starting with the car’s very high-level performance.”

At the Nürburgring, three other Ferrari entries were in action in the Bronze class: the number 93 of Sky Tempesta Racing, the 52 of AF Corse, and the 333 of Frikadelli Racing, finishing ninth, 11th, and 14th in class, respectively.

Andrea Bertolini, Ferrari official driver, continues to be the leader in the class drivers' standings, along with Louis and Jef Machiels. “This was a tough race, but we have to be satisfied with the team’s and the car's performance. We will return to Monza,” said Jef Machiels, “with the goal of climbing onto the podium again and defending our position in the standings.”