US debut for 488 GT Modificata

The countdown has begun for the second and final round of the Club Competizioni GT season in the United States, scheduled for 21-23 May at the historic Watkins Glen track.

This meet will see the debut of the new 488 GT Modificata, the perfect synthesis of the 488 GTE and GT3, unveiled to the public last November. Alongside the latest Ferrari Competizioni GT, a 430 GT and two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will fire up their engines for an intense two days of free practice.



After the ups and downs of Virginia International Raceway, the customers of the programme that brings the Prancing Horse’s most beautiful GT racing cars of the last 30 years back to the track will compete on another legendary US track, home to the Formula 1 Grand Prix from 1961 to 1980, under two different names.



Watkins Glen in New York State, the circuit is known as the “Mecca” of American road circuits and attracts many spectators and fans every year for the races it hosts. The Ferraris taking part in the event will drive the Long Course configuration, which, with the “The Boot”, added in 1971, extends the track from the original 3.78 km to today’s 5.43 km.

