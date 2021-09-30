Two Ferraris in the Am class of the GT World Challenge America at Sebring

Ferrari will have a second challenger in the Am class this weekend at Sebring International Raceway for the final doubleheader weekend of the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

AF Corse returns with the No. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald, looking to remain undefeated in 2021 competition. The team has already clinched the Am title, with weekend sweeps at Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas, Virginia International Raceway, Road America and Watkins Glen International, for 10 victories in 10 races.

Adding to the competition this weekend will be Triarsi Competizione. The Ferrari Challenge North America team will have a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for series debutants Charlie Scardina and Onofrio Triarsi Jr. In addition to racing, Triarsi carries on his family legacy as the CEO and Dealer Principal of Triarsi Automotive, which has a 50-year history with Ferrari.

Triarsi was the Ferrari Challenge North America champion in 2012 and 2013, with the team also capturing the 2020 championship in the series.

The Sebring event opens with testing on Thursday and practice sessions Friday at 9:50 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. (all times ET). Saturday opens with qualifying at 8:50 a.m., followed by the opening 90-minute race at 1:15 p.m. Sunday’s highlights are the grid walk at 12:30 p.m., followed by the green flag at 1:15 p.m.

The GT World Challenge America season concludes with the Indianapolis 8 Hour, an Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oct. 17. World Challenge Competitors collect double points at the three-hour mark at that event.