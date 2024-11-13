Three 296 GT3s in Macau for FIA GT World Cup

Three Ferrari 296 GT3s will line up for the 71st edition of the Macau Grand Prix in the FIA GT World Cup. Next weekend’s event, exclusive to GT3-class cars, takes place on the iconic street circuit. Harmony Racing and AF Corse will field three official drivers from the Maranello-based manufacturer: Yifei Ye, Daniel Serra, and Antonio Fuoco.

The crews. Twenty-three cars are registered for the FIA GT World Cup. Yifei Ye is debuting with the Chinese team Harmony Racing in the 296 GT3 number 50. Ye made headlines in the 2024 FIA WEC season with AF Corse’s Hypercar number 83, claiming an overall victory at the Lone Star Le Mans contested in September at COTA in the US. This is his second race with the Ferrari 296 GT3, following the 3 Hours of Monza in September.

Harmony Racing will also field Daniel Serra in car number 51. The Brazilian, who triumphed alongside Rigon, Pier Guidi, and Calado in this year’s 24 Hours at Daytona, the IMSA championship’s flagship race, returns to Macau after competing with the same team in 2023.

Antonio Fuoco completes the Maranello brand’s line-up of drivers, at the wheel of AF Corse’s number 83 for the Macau event. The 28-year-old Italian driver is making his GT3 debut here, ten years after his only previous appearance in Macau in F3 single-seaters. Fuoco also celebrated victory in this season’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P, alongside Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

The track and its history. The first edition of the Macau GP took place in 1954, an era that saw the birth of events destined to become iconic in global motorsport. The 71st edition of the Macau Grand Prix will run on the Circuito da Guia – a temporary circuit winding between skyscrapers and historic buildings in Macau. Saturday’s qualifying session will determine the starting grid for the main race on Sunday morning. This 6.2-kilometre track is regarded as one of the world’s most challenging circuits, with its famous turns like “Lisboa” and “R” interspersed by a few straight sections. With the track’s technical layout and limited width – measuring just 7 metres in the narrowest section, near the final Hairpin – overtaking in Macau is particularly difficult, especially in the final sector.

The programme. The weekend kicks off on Thursday, 14 November, with two free practice sessions, from 11.05 to 11.35 a.m. and 2.35 to 3.05 p.m. On Friday, 15 November, Qualifying will take place from 2.05 to 2.35 p.m. This will decide the starting grid for the Qualifying Race on Saturday, 16 November, at 1.50 p.m. over 12 laps. The main race on Sunday, 17 November, will consist of 16 laps and begin at 12.25 p.m., with starting positions determined by Saturday’s results (all times are local).

How to watch the races. There will be extensive live streaming of the FIA GT World Cup on the FIA’s official YouTube channel.

Yifei Ye: “I am looking forward to competing in the Macau GT World Cup with Harmony Racing. This will be my first trip to Macau. Learning this legendary track with short practice time will be a huge but exciting challenge. This year I have accumulated some driving experience with the Ferrari 296 GT3, especially thanks to the Monza race in September. I believe that I can adapt to it quickly through the team's experience and data from last year. Last year, the team finished in the 4th place and the fastest lap in the race. I will do my best to help the team achieve good results in this weekend's race. Also really looking forward to seeing all the tifosi from home!”.

Daniel Serra: “I’m delighted to be back in Macau, where I made my debut in the FIA GT World Cup last year and discovered first-hand just how challenging yet fascinating this event is. I return with more experience this year, hoping for a strong result. We’ve prepared well in the lead-up to the race, and I can’t wait to take to the track for what will undoubtedly be a thrilling weekend.”

Antonio Fuoco: “This event is truly unique on an international level, and having the chance to race here with the 296 GT3 is a fascinating way to end the season. My only previous appearance in Macau was in 2014, when I competed in the Formula 3 race as a Ferrari Driver Academy member. Ten years later, I’m preparing to return on the track of this incredibly challenging street circuit. It will be crucial to get back into pace, familiarise myself with the track from the first free practice sessions, and then give my all in the Qualifying Race, which is crucial for placing well in Sunday’s main race. I hope to optimise every aspect to bring home the best possible result for Ferrari and the team.”