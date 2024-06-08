The 296 LMGT3s feature at the Pesage

The spotlights are officially on the start of the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The streets of the centre of the French town burst into life with the hustle and bustle of fans who flocked to the traditional Pesage, the technical scrutineering of the cars taking part in the most highly anticipated race of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

As many as five Ferrari 296 LMGT3s will take the start: in addition to the two cars numbered 54 and 55 fielded by Vista AF Corse, paraded on the streets of Le Mans were also the GR Racing-run number 86, JMW Motorsport’s number 66, and Spirit of Race team’s 296 which will race in the number 155.

After the Test Day scheduled on Sunday 9 June, the next stop will be on the track on Wednesday 12: the programme will feature two free practice sessions, from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight, interspersed with Qualifying (7 to 8 p.m.). This will be followed on Thursday 13 by free practice 3, from 3 to 6 p.m; the Hyperpole (8 to 8.30 p.m., reserved for the eight fastest cars in qualifying), and a final free practice session from 10 to 11 p.m. The 24 Hours will get underway on Saturday 15 June from 4 p.m. (times are local).