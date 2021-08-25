Ferrari brings perfect GT World Challenge America record to Road America

After a long break between rounds, Ferrari will be looking to extend its perfect record in GT World Challenge America powered by AWS competition this weekend as the season enters its second half at Road America for a pair of 90-minutes races.

Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald will share the No. 61 AF Corse Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 that carried them to six 2021 victories amidst weekend sweeps in Am class competition at Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas and Virginia International Raceway. With the pair accumulating a perfect 150-point total, they are closing in on securing the 2021 championship. The AF Corse squad will look to generate the same outcome this weekend, despite the fact that the competition has continued to grow in the category.

Winning History at Road America. A track that has long been a fan and driver favorite, Ferraris have a strong history at Road America, winning in WeatherTech Championship, Grand-Am Series and ALMS competition at the circuit in previous years.

Didier Theys, Mauro Baldi and Fredy Leinhard won the 2001 Grand-Am Road America 500 overall in Kevin Doran’s Lista Judd- Ferrari 333SP.

Giancarlo Fisichella and Pierre Kaffer won the IMSA WeatherTech Championship GTLM class in 2014 in a Ferrari 458 Italia GT2, while Jeff Segal and Emil Assentato captured the Series GT class in 2012 in the AIM Autosport/Team FXDD Ferrari 458. Toni Vilander and Jaime Melo won the ALMS GT class with in 2011 in a Ferrari 458, in addition to Ferrari scoring ALMS class triumphs in 2007 and 2003.

Ferrari scored one victory among two podium finishes in last year’s World Challenge America event at Road America. Squadra Corse won the Saturday race with Martin Fuentes and Ricardo Baptista, before placing third on Sunday. Fuentes also won the Saturday race in 2019 for Squadra Corse, taking second on Sunday by a mere 0.008-seconds.

Schedule. Ferrari returns to historic Elkhart Lake with a pair of 45-minute practice sessions on Friday beginning at 10:35 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. (all times CT). Back-to-back qualifying sessions begin at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday to set the grids for the respective races. The opening 90-minute race begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The weekend concludes with the second race, Round 8 of the season, on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.