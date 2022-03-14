Six Ferraris at Monza for the Club's European Premiere

The second round of the Club Competizioni GT 'Regional' calendar concluded this weekend at Monza with six cars competing at the Lombardy track.

Following the season-opening event at the Circuit of the Americas at the beginning of March, Club Competizioni GT offered participants an intense two days of private testing at the Brianza-based Autodromo Nazionale, with a modified 488 GT, two 488 GT3s, a 458 Italia GT3 and two F430s in GT and GT3 configuration on track.



The international season of the Club Competizioni GT will get underway in Daytona where, from 8 to 10 April, the Ferraris will be testing at the legendary Florida banking.

