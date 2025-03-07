Seven Ferrari cars in GT WC Europe 2025

The 2025 season of the GT World Challenge Europe will feature seven Ferrari 296 GT3 cars in the Endurance competition, which consists of races lasting over three hours, and an equal number in the Sprint series, characterised by two races of one hour each. Five cars are also entered in the combined championship standings. The first major event is the Prologue at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, scheduled for 10 and 11 March, where the teams will be on track together for the first time over two days of official testing.

Endurance. Seven cars are entered in the Endurance class of GT WC Europe, including two fielded by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors in the Pro class, reserved for professional drivers. At the steering wheel of the number 50 car will be official drivers Antonio Fuoco and Arthur Leclerc, with Eliseo Donno, while the number 51 will be entrusted to official drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, alongside Vincent Abril. The remaining five 296 GT3 cars are all competing in the Bronze class: two with Kessel Racing, bearing numbers 8 and 74; a third with AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors, number 52, featuring Andrea Bertolini; one with Rinaldi Racing, number 12, where Davide Rigon will take part in four of the five rounds; plus one with Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing, number 93.

Sprint. AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will also field two Pro class cars in the Sprint series: the number 50 will be driven by official drivers Thomas Neubauer and Arthur Leclerc, while number 51 will see Alessio Rovera and Vincent Abril at the steering wheel. Also competing in the Pro class is the number 14 car of Emil Frey Racing, while number 69 is entered in the Gold category. Additionally, a third 296 GT3 from AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will compete in the Silver class, while in Bronze class, Kessel Racing’s number 74 and Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing’s number 93 will take part.

Combined standings. Five cars are entered in the combined Sprint and Endurance standings: the three AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors cars, numbers 50, 51, and 52, along with Kessel Racing’s number 74 and Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing’s number 93.

Calendar. The Prologue on 10 and 11 March is the season’s first event, which will see crews from both the Sprint and Endurance series take to the track together for two days of testing at the Paul Ricard circuit in France. The Endurance series kicks off at Le Castellet from 11 to 13 April with a six-hour race contested at night, followed by the second round in Monza from 30 May to 1 June, held in the traditional three-hour format. The season highlight will be the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps from 25 to 29 June, concluding with races at the Nürburgring (29-31 August) and Barcelona (10-12 October). The Sprint series will kick off at Brands Hatch (3-4 May) before moving on to Zandvoort (16-18 May), Misano (18-20 July), Magny-Cours (1-3 August), and Valencia (19-21 September).