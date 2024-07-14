The Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Vista AF Corse #55 finishes sixth at Interlagos

The 6 Hours of São Paulo, the fifth round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, concluded with a sixth-place finish for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number 55 driven by François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Alessio Rovera. The number 54 car, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and Davide Rigon, crossed the line in fifteenth place at the end of the race held at the Interlagos track in Brazil, where LMGT3 cars made their debut in front of 73,205 spectators over the weekend.



It was a smooth race, conducted in dry track conditions with moderate temperatures. The race began with the Bronze drivers of both crews, with Heriau in the number 55 car managing to climb several positions, reaching third place within the first hour. However, he dropped back due to a drive-through penalty for a Full Course Yellow procedure infringement. The number 54 car, driven by Flohr, had less luck and was involved in several incidents, the second requiring an extended pit stop to fix the left rear suspension arms, rejoining the race 20 laps down.

The number 55 car remained in contention for the top ten positions during the subsequent stints by Simon Mann and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, battling for fourth place in the final hour before crossing the line sixth at 5.30 p.m. local time, with an air temperature of 15°C and a track temperature of 22°C, completing 212 laps.

The number 54 car also finished the race, placing fifteenth with Flohr, Castellacci, and Maranello's official driver Rigon, a result affected by the previously mentioned repairs. The two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Vista AF Corse cars now prepare for the next round of the FIA WEC, scheduled from 30 August to 1 September at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, United States.