Le Mans, 24 hours to win: GR Racing

The British team GR Racing, previously known as Gulf Racing UK, has participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on numerous occasions. This year, for the first time, they will be competing in the world’s most renowned endurance race, held 15-16 June, with the Maranello-based manufacturer, fielding the number 86 Ferrari 296 LMGT3. Among the drivers at the wheel of the British team's car is Ferrari official Daniel Serra.

The team. GR Racing, based in Milton Keynes, England, has achieved outstanding results at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in recent years: after finishing fourth in the LMGTE Am class in 2022, the team finished on the podium in third place last year.

In 2024, the team is competing in the European Le Mans Series championship with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 with Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera and Prancing Horse official driver Daniel Serra; in the European series GR Racing achieved two runner-up places in the 4 Hours of Barcelona and the 4 Hours of Le Castellet.

The number 86 crew. Riccardo Pera and Michael Wainwright, podium finishers in 2023, are again confirmed for this year. Among the accolades of the young Italian, who is starting the 24 Hours for the fifth time, is also a runner-up spot from 2019.

The American driver Wainwright, after his maiden outing in 2016, is making a tenth appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. The two drivers, who also raced together in the ELMS championship, will be joined by a Ferrari official driver, Daniel Serra, who triumphed at the Circuit de la Sarthe in his first participation in 2017. This result was repeated in 2019, this time with the AF Corse-managed Ferrari 488 GTE, adding two more runner-up places in the 2020 and 2022 editions.

This year Serra won the 24 Hours at Daytona in the GTD class with the Ferrari 296 GT3 shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Davide Rigon.