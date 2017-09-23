23 settembre 2017

Salinas, September 23 -- This weekend's IMSA Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca marks the second-to-last race of the season. The 2.2-mile Laguna Seca circuit located near Monterey, California, features the world famous Corkscrew - one of the most iconic corners at any race track in the world. Ferraris have navigated through the Corkscrew since the track first opened in 1957 in a race that was won by Pete Lovely driving a Ferrari 500TR. GT-Daytona. Sixteen GT-Daytona cars will line up for Sunday afternoon's IMSA race at Laguna Seca. Christina Nielsen will line up in ninth position in class, setting a time of 1:25.603 in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. Nielsen and her teammate Alessandro Balzan finished second in last year's IMSA race at the track, and currently lead the GT-D championship by 13 points. GT-LeMans. Toni Vilander secured pole position for Risi Competizione in spectacular fashion. The only GT-LeMans class car to get under the 1:22 mark, Vilander's lap of 1:21.14 put the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE two-tenths of a second clear of the Ford GT in second position. In five IMSA races this season, Vilander and Fisichella have finished on the podium three times. ​Schedule. ​​Sunday's race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1 at 5:00 PM EST, and will be streamed live for international audiences at IMSA.com.​