03 giugno 2017

Detroit, 2 June 2017 -- A full day of practice for the IMSA Sports Car Championship culminated in a frantic fifteen-minute qualifying session for the GT-Daytona class. In the fourteen car class, Christina Nielsen drove the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to seventh place on the grid for Saturday's race. Scuderia Corsa has been on the podium three times in four races at The Raceway at Belle Isle, including last season's third place finish for Balzan and Nielsen. Saturday's one hour and forty-minute race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 at 12:30 PM ET, with live radio coverage available at IMSA.com.