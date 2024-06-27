Ferrari secures second and fourth in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Spa

Qualifying for the 24 Hours of Spa concluded with the 296 GT3 number 51 securing second place, courtesy of a combined effort from Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, and Alessio Rovera. Two positions behind was the car number 71 from the same AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team, driven by Thomas Neubauer, Vincent Abril, and David Vidales.

The session took place under dry conditions, with an air temperature of 18.3°C and track temperatures ranging from 25.5 to 23°C, allowing the 20 fastest crews to advance to the Superpole, scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon to determine the starting grid for the second round of the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup.

Pro Class. Both Ferraris from the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team qualified for the Superpole. With a mere 46-millisecond gap behind the leading number 163 Lamborghini, the crew of Ferrari official drivers at the wheel of the 296 GT3 number 51 secured second place overall with a combined time of 2:15.321. Ferrari official driver Neubauer, alongside Abril and Vidales, completed the top four with a time of 2:15.460.

Bronze Class. In the competitive category reserved for professional and gentlemen drivers, the fastest Ferrari was the number 93 from Sky Tempesta Racing, shared by Lilou Wadoux, Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui, and Eddie Cheever, claiming second in class with a lap time of 2:16.555 (28th overall).

Sixth in class was the number 52 Ferrari (AF Corse) of Andrea Bertolini, Louis and Jef Machiels, on this occasion alongside Tommaso Mosca; eighth was the number 333 from Rinaldi Racing, driven by Christian Hook, Felipe Fernandez Laser, David Perel, and Fabrizio Crestani; and tenth was the 296 GT3 number 8 from Kessel Racing, crewed by Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schirò, David Fumanelli, and Daniele Di Amato (finishing 36th, 42nd, and 45th overall respectively). The qualifying session concluded with the 17th place in class (61st overall) for the number 74 Kessel Racing car, driven by John Hartshorne, Chandler Hull, Ben Tuck, and Matt Bell.