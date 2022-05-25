“Glen” hosts a round of Club Competizioni GT

Drivers from the world’s most exclusive GT club joined the stars of the Ferrari Challenge North America, with five 488 GT Modificatas, two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s and two 458s in GT3 and GTE configuration in special sessions on the track. Besides these models, the 488 GTE that will fly the flag for Riley Motorsport in the LMGTE Pro class at the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans also made an appearance.

Ferrari can look back on a long and successful tradition at the New York State track, beginning in 1949 with Briggs Cunningham at the wheel of a 166 SC, through to Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen’s triumph in the GTD class with Scuderia Corsa’s 488 GT3. Drivers have always appreciated the Watkins Glen track, which once more allowed them to unleash the full potential of their cars, heightened by the long straights, technical corners and pure driving stretches.



Club Competizioni GT will return to the US from 15 to 17 July at the legendary Indianapolis circuit. Before that, from 24 to 26 June, GT racers will take to the track at Suzuka, one of Japan’s most iconic racetracks.

