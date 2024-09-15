First world championship race win for the 296 LMGT3 at Fuji

The Fuji International Speedway was the setting for the first success in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 in its debut year on the world stage. The number 54 car of the Vista AF Corse team, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon, triumphed on the Japanese circuit, a year after their last win on the same track when the same crew had taken the Ferrari 488 GTE to victory.

This marks the 54th FIA WEC victory for the Prancing Horse across all GT classes since the championship’s inception in 2012. It was a triumphant weekend for the 296 LMGT3, which also secured pole position with the number 55 car driven by François Heriau, Simon Mann, and official driver Alessio Rovera, who finished sixth over the line.

Starting from ninth, the number 54 car gained positions in the hands of Francesco Castellacci, who then handed the wheel over to Thomas Flohr for the middle stint of the race. The final two hours were entrusted to official Prancing Horse driver Davide Rigon, who executed several decisive overtakes to secure the final victory. The 296 LMGT3 crossed the line at 5 p.m. local time after completing 194 laps, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of the nearest challenger. The Fuji circuit remains a favourite among the entire crew, with this marking the third victory in Japan in the FIA WEC for Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci (2017, 2023, 2024) and the second for Davide Rigon (2023, 2024).

The number 55 started from pole position but encountered a technical issue related to the ABS, forcing it to return to the pit lane and dropping it to the back of the standings. From there, the three drivers staged an impressive comeback, with François Heriau, Simon Mann, and official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera securing sixth place overall, finishing 20 seconds behind their teammates.

The eighth and final round of the FIA WEC season is scheduled from 31 October to 2 November with the 8 Hours of Bahrain.