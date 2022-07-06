Ferrari unveils design of new LMH

After revealing the first features of its LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) in the run-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the veils are now being removed on the prototype that will take part in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2023.

“This is a very exciting moment, eagerly awaited both by the people who worked on this project and Ferrari fans,” said Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT. “Being able to touch the result of many months of work, planning, and simulations gives us new energy and motivation. We are proud of what we have achieved, and although the LMH’s masking during testing hides the car’s volumes and styling, I think it is undeniably recognisable as a Ferrari.”

The path to a return to the top class of the endurance world championship, culminating with participation in the centenary edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, will continue with an intense development programme that will be conducted by the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers.