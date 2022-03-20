Ferrari triumphs at the Sebring 12 Hours in GTD

With an extraordinary win for Cetilar Racing's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and third place for AF Corse's Ferrari, the GTD class podium at the 70th Sebring 12 Hours, the second round of the IMSA, once again celebrated the colours of the Prancing Horse.

GTD. In the class with the highest number of teams at the start, the team formed by Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco, despite a race full of episodes that risked compromising the final outcome, took first place under the chequered flag. The star of the race was Antonio Fuoco who kept an extraordinary pace in each stint, as underlined by the fastest lap of the race in the entire GT class with a 2'01"213. This was the first win in the IMSA series for Cetilar Racing who, after competing in the FIA WEC last season, preferred to take part in the US championship this year. Third position for the AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc and Toni Vilander at the wheel. The trio was consistently competitive throughout the race and finished just over ten seconds behind the runner-up.



GTD Pro. After taking pole position with Daniel Serra, Risi Competizione's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 ended the 12 Hours of Sebring in ninth place, five laps behind the race-winning Corvette. The Brazilian driver and teammates Davide Rigon and Eddie Cheever III were forced to pit for nine laps due to a power steering problem. After getting back on track, the Risi Competizione crew ran an attacking race and, thanks to some phases of Full Course Yellow, reduced the gap to the leaders by four laps. Without this technical problem, the team of Giuseppe Risi had given the impression of having the right chances to fight for victory.



History is built. Ferrari has won 12 overall at the 12 Hours of Sebring and, with today's win, 38 in class at the historic Florida track. Not since 2016, the year the 488 GT3 made its debut, has a Ferrari taken a Sebring win in the IMSA Championship. On that occasion, Christina Nielsen, Jeff Segal and Alessandro Balzan won the GTD class for Scuderia Corsa, setting the stage for Balzan and Nielsen to win the title at the end of the season.