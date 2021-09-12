Ferrari second at Le Mans in Ultimate Cup Series

The Visiom Ferrari took second place in round four of the Ultimate Cup Series on the Le Mans circuit at the end of the GT-Touring Endurance event.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 trio of Paul Pagny, David Hallyday and Jean-Bernard Bouvet began the French event on the right note, beating the other 22 participants to pole position on Saturday afternoon.

David Hallyday started, making a surprise appearance after announcing his absence in the run-up to the race. Ferrari kept the lead, and after ten hard-fought minutes, the action was frozen by a Full Course Yellow, the first of a long series during the four-hour race, marked by contacts and accidents. Indeed, the Ferrari suffered a drive-through because of an accident in which it was involved. Unfortunately, two more penalties followed, with an obligatory pit stop for exceeding the speed limit during Full Course Yellow. These penalties probably impacted the final time of the Visiom crew, who crossed the line in second, 16 seconds behind the winners. The runner-up position, the team's best result of the season after third place in each of the previous three rounds, allowed them to make up valuable points in the overall standings.

Programme. The next round of the Ultimate Cup Series, the fifth of the season, will run from 15 to 17 October at Magny Cours.