Ferrari one-two in qualifying at 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Pro. With a combined time of 2:16.920, Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon were the fastest in a session interrupted several times by the red flag. The winners of the 1000 km of Paul Ricard were followed by their teammates in the number 51 Ferrari, James Calado, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, 178 thousandths behind. The crew had been the fastest in pre-qualifying.



Gold Cup. The AF Corse car crewed by Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Alessandro Balzan and David Perel claimed sixth spot in 2:18.825, while the Iron Dames quartet of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey and Doriane Pin completed the session in tenth. Neither car will participate in the Superpole, having qualified below fortieth position.

Pro-Am Cup. Stefano Costantini, Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini and Alessio Rovera posted the best time in class in AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The quartet stopped the clock at 2:18.829, earning them forty-first place on the grid.