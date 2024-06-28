Ferrari on the second and third row at the 24 Hours of Spa

The 296 GT3 cars from the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team will start from third and sixth positions at the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa, the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, following their times in this afternoon’s Superpole. The race is set for Saturday, 29 June, starting at 4.30 p.m. local time, with 66 cars entered.

In the session to determine the top twenty positions on the starting grid, Alessio Rovera, at the wheel of Ferrari number 51, stopped the clocks at 2’13’’968, just 250 milliseconds behind the Lamborghini number 163, which will start from pole position. Rovera, who shares the car with fellow Maranello official drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, recorded the fastest overall time in the second sector of the Belgian circuit, with a split time of 1’00’’503.



The 76th edition of the classic Belgian endurance marathon will also see Ferrari number 71 of the same team starting in sixth position. Vincent Abril, at the wheel during the Superpole – held under dry track conditions with an air temperature of 21.6°C and a track temperature of 49.7°C – posted a best lap of 2’14’’139, securing the third row for the crew also made up of official Ferrari driver Thomas Neubauer and David Vidales.

