“Ferrari at Le Mans”: conclusion of Trento event

The Prancing Horse’s history in the most prestigious international endurance races was revisited at Trento’s Festival dello Sport with an event on Friday, 23 September, at the Regional Council building. During a talk on “Ferrari at Le Mans”, Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, and drivers Andrea Bertolini and Alessandro Pier Guidi took the stage. A 488 GTE was displayed at the venue entrance. Pier Guidi and James Calado drove this car to two FIA World Endurance Championship titles and the recent triumph at the 6 Hours of Fuji.

The leitmotif of this La Gazzetta dello Sport event was the return of the Maranello marque to the WEC’s top class in 2023. This comes fifty years after its last appearance and will be in conjunction with the race debut of Ferrari’s new LMH. After its first appearance at the 1000 Miles race in Sebring in the US, the car will visit some of the world’s most prestigious circuits over the year. These include France’s La Sarthe for the 24 Hours, which will mark its centenary next year.