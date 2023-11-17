Ferrari and Absolute Racing in GT WC Asia 2024

Absolute Racing will line up for the GT World Challenge Asia 2024 with a Ferrari 296 GT3. The Asian team will add a second Prancing Horse car during the season, inaugurating its partnership with the Maranello manufacturer. The announcement came on the occasion of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, which includes the FIA GT World Cup on Sunday, 19 November. The crew for the series will be announced soon.

Ahead of next season, Absolute Racing, one of the best-known and most successful teams in Asian GT racing, announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Absolute Corse, to be headquartered in Shanghai, China, with an operating base near the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. The Absolute Corse logo will therefore appear on the Ferrari 296 GT3’s black livery with fluorescent yellow details.

Absolute Racing has recorded many wins in GT championships and one-off GT races, including the GT WC Asia, the China Endurance Championship, the Sepang 12 Hours and the Macau GP.

The GT WC Asia 2024 season features seven rounds for a total of 14 races. After the opening event in Sepang (19-21 April), the series visits Chang (Thailand, 10-12 May), Sugo, Fuji, Suzuka and Okayama (Japan, 7-9 June, 21-23 June, 5-7 July, 23-25 August, respectively), before the finale in Shanghai on 13-15 September.