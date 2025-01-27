Drivers' comments from Daytona

Ferrari finished the 24 Hours at Daytona 2025 with a sixth place in the GTD Pro class, achieved by crew number 81 of DragonSpeed, and with seventh, eleventh and twelfth places in GTD, with crews number 50 of AF Corse, 34 of Conquest Racing and 021 of Triarsi Competizione respectively. Here are the drivers' comments at the end of the race.

Davide Rigon, #81 296 GT3: “Last year I won the race here and honestly it was much easier than this edition. This year was very hard. We were quite happy about the balance all through the race and especially in the night in the cold conditions when the car was fast. But from the beginning we knew our pace was not there for a victory. The others were overtaking us easily on the straight. We achieved a perfect race on our side as a team and as Ferrari. In the end P6 was the maximum.”

Miguel Molina, #81 296 GT3: “Difficult race but at the end we finished P6. I think this is the maximum. It was very difficult, especially in the straight lines so we tried to maximize the results and we did it.”

Arthur Leclerc, #50 296 GT3 AF Corse: “First 24 hour race done with a bit of mixed feelings honestly. I’m happy to have done it in a good way and I’m happy I could race with a very competitive field. On the other hand, we were lacking a lot of speed in the straights compared to the other brands. I think teamwise, we should be really happy: we had no errors, super strategy and strong pit stops for 24 hours. It was incredible to see the team perform. It was a bit of a shame to be P1 in the latter portion of the race and I started to believe but then it all changed.”

James Calado, #021 296 GT3 Triarsi Competizione: “We knew the race would be very difficult for us. At the end I drove aggressively to try to climb up to the podium: the car was well balanced and I had confidence, but the contact I made caused some major damage to the front end and that was the end of my race.”

Alessio Rovera, #023 296 GT3 Triarsi Competizione: “The first race of the year was a very difficult one, in which among other things, due to the parameters imposed, we could not make the most speed and power in the flowing sections, which are many and fundamental at Daytona. With five hours to go we were also forced to a stop and so for the rematch we will meet in Sebring”.

Giacomo Altoè, #34 296 GT3 Conquest Racing: “It’s been a long and complex race. We fought all the way and we always were close to the top five. The team did a great job but during the night we had two technical issues which cost us many laps, but we kept going to get across the line at the end. The pace was very competitive at the end, even though we were missing straight line speed. I’m very happy about the race, and very happy with the team and hopefully we will come back stronger next year.”