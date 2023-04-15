Driver comments after qualifying at Portimão

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve today witnessed the qualifying ahead of the 6 Hours of Portimão, the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship set to take place on Sunday 16 from 12 p.m. (local time). In the LMGTE Am class dedicated to series-derived cars, the fastest Ferrari 488 GTE was the AF Corse-run no. 21 in third, ahead of the no. 54 from the same team. Sixth and seventh respectively were the Richard Mille AF Corse and Kessel Racing teams. Here are the comments after qualifying.

Diego Alessi, 488 GTE #21: “Third spot is a good result, but I am not completely satisfied because after Friday’s session we felt like we had the potential to be ahead of everyone. Something in my driving wasn’t quite right over the two or three laps in which I was looking for the fastest time, plus I came across a car that had spun in the final sector during my best-lap so I was forced to ease up on the gas. Maybe the front row was within our reach; it’s a pity.”

Thomas Flohr, 488 GTE #54: “Portimão is a track I really appreciate; a really fast track, the perfect place to drive our Ferrari 488 GTE that transmits some fantastic thrills. I am very pleased with the fourth place: now we have to give the race our best shot, which will be a long and demanding one.”