Double podium for AF Corse in the GT Open

The seventh and final round of the 2021 International GT Open, which saw its titles awarded in the first of the two races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, witnessed convincing performances from the two Ferraris fielded by AF Corse, collecting two podium places in the Am class.

The No. 52 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Cédric Sbirrazzuoli and Hugo Delacour, opened the weekend with an excellent first qualifying session that granted third place on the Pro Am class grid and eighth overall. Sbirrazzuoli was able to improve upon the position in the opening stages of the race to close in on the frontrunners. After the pit stop and driver swap, Hugo Delacour kept any comeback from his rivals firmly in check, eventually finishing the race behind the Safety Car in sixth place in the class and thirteenth overall.

In Sunday's race, the AF Corse duo produced a steady, determined performance after starting in ninth position in their class, managing to improve and post seventh place, thirteenth overall.

Double podium for the second No. 51 AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020, driven by Oswaldo Negri-Jay Schreibman in the Am class. The two Americans staged an excellent comeback in Race 1 after setting off from the rear positions on the general starting grid to subsequently finish on the second step of the class podium and seventeenth place overall. The team from Piacenza replicated the feat in Race 2, thanks to a smooth performance that allowed Negri-Schreibman to confirm second place in the class and sixteenth overall.