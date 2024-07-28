Comments after 3 Hours of Nürburgring

The German round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup concluded with eighth and tenth place in the Pro class for the 296 GT3s number 51 and 71 of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors. In the Bronze class, the Ferraris of Sky Tempesta Racing, Frikadelli Racing, and AF Corse finished fifth, eighth, and eleventh, respectively. Here are the drivers’ comments at the end of round three of the season.

Alessio Rovera, 296 GT3 #51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors: “Today’s result is like a victory for us, considering the accident in the pit lane during qualifying prevented us from making Q3 and forced us to start from the back. So, we set out hoping to break into the top 10 and score some crucial championship points: we hit that target and went further. We can only be satisfied. I thank the entire team, which was perfect, and my teammates Ale and Davide (Pier Guidi and Rigon).”

Davide Rigon, 296 GT3 #51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors: “Ours was a perfect race. At the start, Alessio gained dozens of positions, allowing me to climb on board in the middle-high section of the standings. Then, Ale (Pier Guidi) did his best to finish the job. Given the number of teams entered, we know that in this championship, if you don’t start in the top positions, it’s impossible to win in a race that is only three hours long. However, again, we must also be satisfied with the 296 GT3’s performance, which was strong in every sector here in the dry.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi, 296 GT3 #51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors: “We did our best to make up as many positions as possible. Even though we finished eighth, I think we showed this car and our team’s potential to the full today.”

Thomas Neubauer, 296 GT3 #71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors: “Tenth place is not what we’d hoped for ahead of the race, but even after the drive-through we suffered at the start, we gave our all to recover and secure some points. Now we can look forward to Monza, the most eagerly awaited race among the Italian public. Competing on such an iconic track at the wheel of a Ferrari will be exciting.”

David Vidales, 296 GT3 #71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors: “I feel sorry for the team, first and foremost, for getting that drive-through at the start. We finished tenth, but over the weekend, both in qualifying and in the race, I think we did an excellent job showing our Ferrari’s great potential.”

Andrea Bertolini, 296 GT3 #52 AF Corse: “It’s a shame about the contact at the start: Louis (Machiels) had made a fine start but was hit by another car, sustaining significant aerodynamic damage to the front. So, it wasn’t easy to stay in the running for the top positions in these conditions.”

Jef Machiels, 296 GT3 #52 AF Corse: “The race wasn’t easy because we suffered a couple of contacts that compromised overall performance, but the 296 GT3 proved once again to be a splendid car, well-balanced and quick. We bid farewell to the Nürburgring with valuable championship points, and I’m sure we’ll return at Monza even stronger to continue the contest for the Bronze Class title.”