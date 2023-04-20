Club Competizioni GT resumes in Austin

The first Ferrari Racing Days of the 2023 season will run at the Circuit of the Americas, Texas, over the weekend of 22–23 April. Club Competizioni GT activities will feature in an event enhanced by the second round of the Ferrari Challenge North America. For the first time since 2018, Ferrari Racing Days are back in the spotlight on the futuristic 5.513-kilometre-long track with its 20 turns.

Seventeen Club Competizioni GT cars will appear at COTA, including nine Ferrari 488 GT Modificatas, the track-only homologated custom-built car, produced since 2020 using the skills and technologies developed in the racing world with the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE. Several of these latter models will also be present in Austin.

The Ferrari 458 Italia occupies a prominent place in the timeline of Prancing Horse cars. Two models will appear in America in GT3 and one in GT configuration. These include the 458 Italia GT3 that won the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 2015 in the Pro-Am class and finished fourth place overall with the crew of Lathouras-Pier Guidi-Bruni-Lemeret. The US public will also have the chance to admire a 458 Italia GT that Finnish driver Toni Vilander raced at the 2012 Petit Le Mans, one of the most prestigious endurance races in the American IMSA championship.