09 maggio 2016

Brands Hatch, 9 May 2016 – The Brands Hatch weekend saw Ferrari win two races and tot up two more podium finishes in the British GT Cup championship Round 2 of 2016. The triumphs were due to the 458 Challenge EVO number 28 of the Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering team driven by Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz in Race-2 and Race-3 after being runner up in Race-1 behind the Porsche of Paton-McEwen. GTO. In GTO class there was a good third place finish by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott on the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse team, behind Jordan Witt on a Bentley and Richard Chamberlain on a Porsche. Next Silverstone. Next meeting for the British GT Cup championship is at Silverstone (National circuit) at the end of May.