Arise Racing GT on the assault of the Bathurst 12 Hours

Top-notch crew for Arise Racing GT's assault on the eagerly awaited Bathurst 12 Hours, scheduled for 31 January to 2 February, with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Current Repco Supercars champion Will Brown will join forces with reigning GT World Challenge Australia champion, Chaz Mostert, and factory Ferrari driver, Daniel Serra. The trio will be competing in the Pro class of one of the most popular races for fans from Australia and beyond.

Brown and Mostert have competed against each other for the title in two of Australia's major categories in 2024, with Mostert winning the GT World Challenge Australia in the Arise Racing GT Ferrari. ‘I'm really excited to join Arise Racing GT at the Bathurst 12 Hours,’ said Brown. ‘After Chaz and Liam beat me in the championship this year, I thought if you can't beat them then you have to join them. I've been watching Arise throughout the year and I've noticed the professionalism and commitment with which they strive to win, which has excited me. I can't wait to get on the mountain and take a ride in the Ferrari’.

‘I'm excited to be back with Arise Racing GT,’ Mostert echoed, ’we had an amazing year in GT Australia and it will be great to team up with Will and Daniel, both fantastic drivers.

A three-time Brazilian Stock Car champion, Serra raced for Conquest Racing and Risi Competizione in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, where he won two races in the 2024 season, including the 24 Hours of Daytona.

A two-time class winner at Le Mans and IMSA Endurance Cup champion in 2022, Serra also finished second in the LMGT3 class of the European LeMans Series in 2024 driving for Kessel Racing. He is no stranger to Bathurst either, having competed in the 2020 race with HubAuto.

‘I am thrilled to be returning to Bathurst,’ commented Serra. ‘The team had an incredible season in GT Australia and know the car and track very well. It will be great to have two fast and experienced drivers at Bathurst! I think we have all the ingredients for a good race’.

Arise Racing GT will field a pair of Ferrari 296 GT3s in Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour in 2025, while drivers for the team's Pro-Am entry will be confirmed at a later date.

Jordan Oon, Team Principal of Arise Racing GT, makes no secret of his anticipation for the race and his satisfaction for the trio that will be at the start of the race: ‘It would be fair to say that with Will Brown and Chaz Mostert we have two of the best drivers in Australia right now. They have competed hard in both the GT World Challenge and Supercars this year and both are driving better than ever. It is extremely exciting to pair them up for our first attempt at the Bathurst 12 Hours and to have an official Ferrari driver like Daniel Serra joining them. It is the strongest combination we could put together. Their combination of local knowledge, international experience, success at Bathurst and ability to work with the team gives us the best chance of challenging for victory’.