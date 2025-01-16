Arise Racing fields a second 296 GT3 at the 12 Hours of Bathurst

Official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera will compete in the 12 Hours of Bathurst with the 296 GT3 entered by Arise Racing in the GT Pro-Am class. The 29-year-old Italian will join drivers Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte in the Australian team’s second entry in the iconic endurance race; the quartet will be completed by experienced GT World Challenge Australia driver Brad Schumacher.

The Perth-based Ferrari team thus completes the announcements of its two line-ups expected at the 12 Hours of Bathurst, having already confirmed the participation of the 296 GT3 in the Pro class, entrusted to Chaz Mostert, Will Brown, and Maranello official driver Daniel Serra.

Schumacher, paired with Will Brown, secured second place in the 2024 GT World Challenge Australia after a season-long battle against both Arise Racing Ferraris. Evans and Schutte, meanwhile, claimed victory in the eighth race of the 2024 season, finishing third in the championship standings. Schumacher, who lives not far from Mount Panorama, will be taking part in his sixth 12 Hours of Bathurst this year, marking his debut in a Ferrari.

The 12 Hours of Bathurst will take place over the weekend of 2 February; the traditional Australian race also serves as the opening event of the five-round Intercontinental GT Challenge season, which includes the 24 Hours of Nürburgring (19–22 June), the 24 Hours of Spa (26–29 June), the 1000 KM of Suzuka (12–14 September), and the 8 Hours of Indianapolis (16–18 October).

Alessio Rovera: “I am very happy to compete with the Arise Racing GT Team. It will be my first time in Australia as well as my first experience on the Mount Panorama circuit. I am looking forward to racing at such an iconic track in a 12-hour race with my new teammates and a great team”.