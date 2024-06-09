296 LMGT3s conclude Test Day at Le Mans

Five Ferrari 296 LMGT3s participated in Test Day, which officially kicks off the week leading up to the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Circuit de la Sarthe hosted the two Vista AF Corse team cars, regulars in the entire FIA WEC season, and entries from GR Racing, JMW Motorsport, and Spirit of the Race –entered only in the French event – took part in the two sessions which lasted a total of six hours.

The best of the Maranello manufacturer’s cars at the close of the day was set by the 296 LMGT3 of GR Racing, with a lap of 4'00"467 (Riccardo Pera), placing eleventh in their class, 0.584 seconds behind the Corvette number 82, leader of the combined standings.

Morning. The first three-hour session, marked by several interruptions and two red flags, was held under dry conditions with air and track temperatures in the early stages of the session of 18.7°C and 19.5°C respectively, rising at the end of the morning to 20.8°C and 22.6°C.

During the session, the number 54 Ferrari of Vista AF Corse, driven by Francesco Castellacci, set the tenth fastest time with a best lap of 4’01”771, trailing the session leaders in the number 78 Lexus by 1.665 seconds; 15th was the number 66 296 LMGT3 of the JMW Motorsport team, ahead of the number 155 of Spirit of Race. In 18th position was the number 86 Ferrari of GR Racing and three places further back the number 55 of Vista AF Corse.

Afternoon. Dry track and clear weather, with temperatures rising to 24° and 36.6°C – air and asphalt – during the second session, which ended with the GR Racing Ferrari tenth, with a best time of 4'00"467. In 13th and 14th place were the numbers 55 and 54 Vista AF Corse-run 296 LMGT3s; 16th the JMW Motorsport entry and 19th the car belonging to Spirit of Race.

The schedule. The cars will be back on track on Wednesday 12 for two free practice sessions, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight, punctuated by qualifying (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Free Practice 3 will run on Thursday 13 June, from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by the Hyperpole (8 to 8:30 p.m. for the eight fastest cars in qualifying) and a final free practice session from 10 to 11 p.m. The 24 Hours will start on Saturday 15 June at 4 p.m. (all times are local).