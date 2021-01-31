Ferraris continue steady march at Daytona

After 18 hours of racing, all three Ferraris continue to lap competitively and without significant issue, setting themselves up for a thrilling finale as the 59th running of the Daytona 24 Hours marches towards its conclusion. The overnight hours continued to be marked by caution periods caused by prototype incidents that have largely not affected the Ferrari running.

GTLM. The no. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione continued its very competitive run, finding itself within 15 seconds of the leading Corvette in GTLM after 18 hours of running. The team completed the usual brake change overnight and currently finds itself in 4th in the category with Davide Rigon behind the wheel.

GTD. The no. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse finds itself in the thick of a fight for the GT-Daytona class win. In the ever-competitive GT-Daytona category, five cars have set themselves apart from the field of 19 and are all running within 40 seconds of each other after 18 hours of running. Among that group, the AF Corse Ferrari is currently running first with Daniel Serra behind the wheel and one more stint yet to complete for their Am driver, Simon Mann. Meanwhile, the no. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Scuderia Corsa finds itself two laps down, but with Bret Curtis’ drive time complete for the race, allowing the team to focus on their pro drivers for the remaining six hours. The team is currently in 10th with Ed Jones behind the wheel.