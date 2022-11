Team Partner



HCL Software

At HCL Software we develop, market, sell, and support over 30 product families in the areas of digital transformation, data, analytics and insights, AI & automation, and enterprise security.

HCL Software is the cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software that powers millions of apps in more than 20,000 organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 1000. HCL Software's mission is to drive ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless product innovation.