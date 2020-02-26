We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

Ferrari
Ferrari
Logo
    Scuderia Ferrari in Suzuka: 2020 Japanese GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationSuzuka
    • First GP1987
    • Circuit length 5.807 km
    • Race Distance307.471 km
    • Laps53
    • Lap Record1:30.983Lewis Hamilton (2019)
    • 7
      RACE WINS
    • 10
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 7
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 23
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1987BergerF1-87
    1997SchumacherF310 B
    2000SchumacherF1-2000
    2001SchumacherF2001
    2002SchumacherF2002
    2003BarrichelloF2003-GA
    2004SchumacherF2004
      • Circuit Info
      • Suzuka International Racing Course
      • Hall of Fame
      • MEDIA GALLERY