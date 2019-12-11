    The Ferrari Club Luxembourg,the official owners’ club, was founded in 1984,and since that date recognized by Ferrari SpA.

    Historically speaking, as early as 1982, a small group of Ferrari car enthusiasts got together to share their common passion. From this initiative, the Ferrari Club Luxembourg a.s.b.l. was officially born on 19 May 1984 with the purpose "to unite all Ferrari car owners and enthusiasts, to organise national and international sporting and cultural events."

    Our club is a non-profit organisation and according to the official will of the parent company Ferrari spa, the official and recognised club of "Ferrari owners" for the Grand Duchy. As a club, our purpose is clearly defined by our statutes and linked to the Ferrari brand. 

    We want to be a meeting "space" for all those who share the same passion: their Ferrari fleet. As requested by the parent company Ferrari spa, we are obliged to limit access to the club to Ferrari owners only. It is our vocation to "bring together" people who share the same interest in the "Ferrari" brand, in this case their car. Among our members we have both owners of recent and collectors of prestigious cars.

    Since its creation, the Club has organised sporting, tourist and gastronomic events in Luxembourg, the Grande-Région and throughout Europe.

    During the beautiful seasons of the year, all the members meet regularly for short rides over an evening or longer trips lasting several days. This membership and involvement of our members has made it possible to organise spectacular anniversaries: our 25 years at Château de Vianden, our 30 years at Domaine de Bélenhaff, and recently our 35 years at Château d'Urspelt.

    Currently our club consists of 70 members and organises every year about 15 to 20 events of all types, including 2 major visits to our neighbouring countries. Interested in joining us? Do not hesitate to contact us for further information!

    An entrance fee, as well as an annual membership fee is asked.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    PATRICE SILVERIO
    2019 marked our 35th anniversary but also a year of transition for our club. Thus, after almost 20 years as president, Alex Bochet decided that the time was right to bring new life to our club, both at the level of the presidency and its board of directors.

    As the successor appointed by our club, it is not without emotion and a certain pride that I have succeeded Alex Bochet for whom I have a deep respect and who has known, throughout the last two decades, how to develop this circle of enthusiasts from the very beginning to become an important, active and above all recognised figure on the European Ferrari Owners Club scene.

    I hereby wish to pay tribute once again to all its merits, without forgetting the impassioned commitment of all the other honourary chairmen and predecessors of the Board of Directors, as well as the founding members from the very first hour in 1984, who have all contributed to making the club what it is today!

    With the new committee elected at the beginning of 2019, we are now beginning a new page in the history of our club, with a single goal: to continue to offer a framework for meetings and exchanges open to all as friends and in mutual respect, to gather and exchange ideas, to share a common passion and exceptional moments, between enthusiasts but also simple lovers of beautiful machinery.

    It is on a daily basis, that we practice our mandate with our members and enthusiasts! In addition to our historical mission as guardians of the brand's glorious past, we keep it simple and embody two - rarer - words: UTILITY and PLEASURE. Together with my friends on the committee, we are USEFUL because, like our predecessors throughout the last 35 years, we exercise our duty as ambassadors in the service of the Ferrari brand, but above all and above all in the service of our members and our common passion.

    In addition, the exercise of our mandate rhymes with FUN - yours, ours and that of the Ferrari parent company - because we all share the same passion for the Ferrari brand, keeping in mind Enzo Ferrari's mantra: "Se lo puoi sognare, lo puoi fare".

    We hope to be able to share our vision and our dynamism with you, our members or future enthusiasts, but also with other clubs linked to the brand both in the "grande région" and further afield, their members will always be welcome at our events!

    I therefore find myself entrusted with one of the most important tasks and responsibilities. I would like to thank you for this and together with the committee we will, rest assured, make every effort to satisfy your expectations and represent our club with dignity in all places and under all circumstances.

    Forza Ferrari

    Patrice SILVERIO

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Luxembourg
    Foundation: 1984
    Number of members: 70
    Address: B.P. 2666, L‐1026 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
    Phone: + 352 621 222 950
    Website: www.ferrariclubluxembourg.lu
    E-mail: info@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu; patrice.silverio@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu;

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Patrice SILVERIO (patrice.silverio@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu)
    Vice President: Marc LENERT (marc.lenert@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu)
    Secretary: Raphael LORANG (raphael.lorang@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu)
    Treasurer: Marc LENERT (marc.lenert@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu)
    Events: Marc FOYEN, Olivier JANON, Milan KRISTOF