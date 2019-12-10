The Ferrari California satisfies even the most demanding of owners in term of its superb vehicle dynamics and driving pleasure.
1design
BASED ON THE ORIGINAL 2+ CONCEPT
RETRACTABLE HARD-TOP
This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially. Both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds. The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. This stowage system is so efficient that even when the top is down, two pieces of luggage can still fit in the boot.
2engine
THE FIRST FERRARI V8 ROAD-CARS TO BE MID-FRONT MOUNTED
3dynamics
experience built up over the years in the racing world
4CHASSIS & BODYSHELL
Cutting-edge aluminium fabrication techniques and construction technologies used by the Scaglietti Centre of Excellence in the manufacture of the California’s chassis, have also led to an overall reduction of 30 kg in the car’s weight without impinging in any way on its structural rigidity or performance.
5interior
SUPREME COMFORT
6Technical Details
V8
ENGINE
4297 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
460 CV
MAXIMUM POWER @ 7750
310 km/h
TOP SPEED
Dimensions and weight
Overall length4563mm
Overall width1902mm
Height1308mm
Wheelbase2670mm
Front track1630mm
Rear track1605mm
Dry weight1630kg
Kerb weight1735kg
Weight distribution47% Front - 53% Rear
Fuel tank capacity78 l
Boot (trunk) capacity340 l - 240 roof closed
Engine
Type90° V8 with direct fuel injection
Bore/stroke94 x 77,4cc
Overall displacement4297cc
Compression ratio12,2:1
Maximum power**338 kW (460 CV) at 7750 rpm **
Maximum torque485 Nm (49 kgm) at 5000 rpm **
Performance
Maximum speed310km/h
0-100 km/h4.0s
0-400 m12.2s
0-1.000 m22.1s
Ccm brakes
Front390 x 34mm
Rear360 x 32mm
Electronic control systems
CST with F1-Trac systemControl for stability and traction
TPTMSTyres Pressure and Temperature Monitoring System