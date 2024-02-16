The Corso Pilota Personal Coaching course is open to all Ferrari clients, no matter their driving experience. The programme and sessions offer complete personalisation: progress rapidly according to your level and the results you want to achieve. Your can choose between two models of Ferrari for the course, which will determine how the sessions are structured: 296 GTB and 296 Challenge.
*The 296 Challenge is only available for course dates at the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit.
Created as a circuit for experimentation and testing, the Fiorano circuit was designed with changing gradients, hairpins and fast turns that suit it to developing sports driving techniques at the wheel of the 296 GTB.
Located within the Ferrari factory, it’s where every new car is tested. It features an average speed of over 190 km/h.
At the foot of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine hills is the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit.
Divided into three sections, it’s characterised by a 467 m straight, some shorter ones and 14 turns, including a tight parabolic curve and the iconic Ferro di Cavallo (horseshoe), an open double-radius curve followed by a hairpin. It’s a high-adrenaline setting for achieving greater mastery of the 296 Challenge and getting ready for competition.
The maximum number per course is 8. Each participant will be supervised by a qualified instructor.
At the end of this course, it is possible to access the Corso Pilota Evoluzione+ directly.
To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.