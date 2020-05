Scuderia’s 90th anniversary

2019 was something of a restructuring year for Scuderia Ferrari, with team members taking on new roles, starting with the appointment of Mattia Binotto as Team Principal and the new structure got stronger as the year progressed. It was a year of celebrations for the Scuderia’s 90th anniversary and the hashtag #essereFerrari was born, signalling the start of a new era for the legend that is the Prancing Horse. Charles Leclerc, a product of the Ferrari Driver Academy, stepped up to the race team alongside Sebastian Vettel. The season got off to a difficult start and Sebastian called on all his determination to support the team. The first breakthrough came after the summer break with a win for Charles at Spa-Francorchamps, which he repeated just one week later at Monza, when he sent the crowd wild as he gave the Scuderia its first Italian Grand Prix victory in nine years. Further proof that the SF90 was clearly getting better came in Singapore, when the team did what no other had done here, securing a one-two finish. Sebastian led home Charles, thus taking his first victory since the 2018 Belgian GP. In the final stages of the season, the SF90 was clearly very quick in qualifying, but failed to win again. With the three wins, Scuderia Ferrari led one third of the season’s total race laps, indicating that the actual results did not reflect the true level of competitiveness. For the second consecutive year, both drivers won at least one race, while there were also 16 podium finishes and 9 pole positions.