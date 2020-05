2016 was another difficult season for Scuderia Ferrari

With more than a fair share of bad luck, the SF16-H failed to win a single race, even if in performance terms, it proved on track that it had the potential to finish on the top step of the podium. Sebastian Vettel, teamed once again with Kimi Raikkonen, led eight Grands Prix for at least one lap, the Finn in four, but the win never followed. One of the most glaring examples came in Austria, when Vettel was leading when a tyre blew up. Overall, the team finished on the podium eleven times, but its rivals were usually just a step ahead, which didn’t stop the Scuderia pushing all the way to the final race of the season. Sebastian was second in China, Canada and at the European Grand Prix, the latter held for the first time on the streets of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The German was third in Australia, Spain, Italy and Abu Dhabi. This was Kimi’s sixth year with the Scuderia and he finished second in Bahrain and Spain, third in Russia and Austria. Scuderia Ferrari dropped to third in the Constructors’ classification with Sebastian and Kimi fourth and sixth respectively in the Drivers’ Championship.