2015 saw many changes within the core of Scuderia Ferrari

In the second year of Formula 1’s hybrid era, Maurizio Arrivabene was appointed Team Principal, while alongside existing driver Kimi Raikkonen, Germany’s Sebastian Vettel completed the driver line up. The four times world champion soon made his mark, by taking his first win for the team at the second race of the year, in Malaysia. The reigning champions were crowned once again, but Ferrari’s SF15-T proved to be really competitive on track. In Bahrain, Kimi finished second right behind Lewis Hamilton, while Vettel had a race long battle with Nico Rosberg in Monaco, only letting him get away in the closing stages. In Hungary, Sebastian, who was impressing the engineers with his obsessive attention to detail, dominated the Grand Prix after a superb start which saw him get ahead of both Mercedes. The German did it again in Singapore, where he also took his first pole with the Scuderia. Raikkonen joined him on the podium in third place. Sebastian and Kimi finished the season in third and fourth places respectively, having taking three wins and a further 13 podium finishes. The Scuderia was second in the Constructors’ classification. It was the first time since 2012 that Ferrari had won three races in a year.