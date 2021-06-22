Logo
    French GP 2021
    Gp pitwall

    2021 RACE REVIEW

    The race in France proved to be very difficult for Scuderia Ferrari. For the first time this season, neither driver made it into the points, with both the SF21s affected badly by tyre degradation.
    Track Temperature33.8°C
    Humidity68%
    Air Temperature24.1°C
    Wind Speed1.1 m/s SE
    • CHARLES LECLERC
    • Race Result16
    • Fastest Lap1:37.681
    • Pit Stop30.798
    • Race Time01: 27: 46.644
    • Gap from leader+1 lap
    • CARLOS SAINZ
    • Race Result11
    • Fastest Lap1:38.931
    • Pit Stop30.534
    • Race Time01: 29: 05.107
    • Gap from leader+99.337
    Tyres
    CHARLES LECLERC
    N. Pit Stop2
    TOTAL LAPS52
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    Race laps
    14
    38
    53
    Percentage set used
    Medium
    54 %
    Hard
    45 %
    CARLOS SAINZ
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS53
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    Race laps
    17
    53
    Percentage set used
    Medium
    32 %
    Hard
    68 %
    A very difficult Sunday,
    which sees us go home empty-handed. Tyre performance severely affected our race today. It’s hard to accept, but we will learn from it, determined to move forward. Living through the experience of a race like this, can make you a stronger team.
    Mattia Binotto
    #EssereFerrari
    It was a very difficult race today. Both Carlos and I struggled on the two compounds we ran.
    Towards the end, we made another stop for a fresh set of Mediums on my side, to see whether there was something we could do better. But it was the same as on the first stint: okay for three to four laps followed by heavy degradation. It is a big weakness and the main thing that we have to focus on now is understanding and improving for the future.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    It is clear that today we didn’t perform well
    and that we lacked pace. Since the very beginning we really struggled with degradation and we carried that issue through the entire race, regardless of the compound. Despite my best efforts, it was impossible to hold our initial position. We must analyse what happened, understand the issue and try to address it. If there is a team capable of doing that, it’s this one. A double header in Austria awaits and I’m sure we will bounce back.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:32.209
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    1:31.567
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:30.987
    POSITION
    7
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.997
    CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:32.079
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    1:31.146
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:30.840
    POSITION
    5
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.850
    A tricky qualifying from my side.
    I didn’t do a good job of driving around the balance limitation of my car, which was on the front for me today. I will work to understand how I can adapt my driving style and manage this better in the race, although I think that we will feel it less tomorrow. Overall, 5th and 7th place are good results for the team and in line with our expectations. Congratulations to everyone and to Carlos who did a good job today. The race pace wasn’t too bad yesterday. There is definitely potential to fight for good positions in the race, and it will come down to us putting it all together.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    Not a bad day for the team.
    After a couple of eventful Saturdays, it’s good to have a clean quali like today. We managed to extract everything out of the car and show the progress we have made at this type of track. From my side, I continue to adapt and learn from the different conditions and corners, and today I felt at home with the car no matter what compound I was on. We are in a good position for the race tomorrow and we’ll try to maximize every opportunity. Yesterday our race pace was not bad, but I expect a tight battle with our main competitors. A clean first lap and a good strategy will be essential to leave France with a good result.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 11
    1:34.950
    FP2 - POSITION: 5
    1:33.550
    FP3 - POSITION: 11
    1:32.820
    Carlos Sainz Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 16
    1:35.342
    FP2 - POSITION: 8
    1:33.698
    FP3 - POSITION: 3
    1:32.195
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationLe Castellet
    • First GP1971
    • Circuit length5.842 km
    • Race Distance309.69 km
    • Laps53
    • Lap Record1:32.740Sebastian Vettel (2019)
