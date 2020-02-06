Logo

    2012

    • V8
      Engine
    • 2398 cc
      Total displacement
    • 640 kg
      Weight
    • 7-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type056
    • Number of cylinders 8
    • Cylinders in cast aluminium V90°
    • Number of valves 32
    • Total displacement 2398 cc
    • Piston bore 98 mm
    • Engine weight > 95 kg
    • Fuel Shell V-Power
    • Lubricant Shell Helix Ultra
    Chassis
    • FrameCarbon-fibre and honeycomb composite structure
    • Front suspension Independent suspension, push-rod activated torsion springs
    • Rear suspension Independent suspension, push-rod activated torsion springs
    • Brakes Brembo ventilated carbon-fibre disc brakes
    • Transmission 7-speed + Reverse
    • Gearbox Semiautomatic sequential electronically controlled gearbox – quick shift
    • Front tyres 13” OZ Wheels
    • Rear tyres 13” OZ Wheels
    • Weight 640 kg
