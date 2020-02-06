Logo

    1957

    The name of the single-seater prepared for 1957 is made up of the number 8 for the cylinders and 1 for Formula 1, with 0 to create the classic three-figure number


    It was an evolution of the D50, completely in the Ferrari style, with a new tubular chassis, a redesigned V 8 engine and traditional bodywork. The first race it ran was the Argentinean GP on 13-1-1957. A short stroke version of the engine was made. This was only used once, but is sometimes referred to as the standard engine. At the Naples GP the team also tried a rear suspension with independent wheels instead of the De Dion axle. Ferrari did not win in the season which saw Juan Manuel Fangio take his fifth world championship title. It was a year of transition for the Maranello-based company, which only took a few places on the podium with Musso and Hawthorn.
    • V8
      Engine
    • 2485.98 cc
      Total displacement
    • 650 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke 76 x 68.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 310.75 cc
    • Total displacement 2485.98 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power 202 kW (275 hp) at 8400 rpm
    • Power per litre 111 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed four Solex 40 PII carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch twin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension de Dion, upper transverse leaf spring, twin radius arms, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 200 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres 7.00 x 16