The 156 F1-63 was lined out 1963 and in several races the following season also

A new driver, John Surtees, drove the Ferrari to victory in one Grand Prix, winning at the Nürburgring, but this was not enough to beat Jim Clark’s Lotus. The 1963 156 boasted two innovative features. The first was a semi-monocoque chassis, i.e. one with external panels riveted to the load-bearing tubular structure, which improved the overall robustness of the car. The second feature was a direct fuel injection engine developed in association with Swiss technician May, who used the high pressure Bosch pump in it. Despite these modifications, however, the car still failed to convince, so much so, in fact, that the direct fuel injection also used on the V8, was abandoned.