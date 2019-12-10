Ferrari Club Hellas was established in June 2005. It is a Club that represents 74 selected members. Our activities are aproximately 4 events per year total 12 out of which 2 of them took place in Maranello – Fiorano track. Our club headquarters are in: 23, Agiou Ioannou street – Pc 15342 Agia Paraskevi (Athens – Greece).

