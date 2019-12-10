Modified from the 348 TB, the 348 GTB was a two-seater berlinetta with dynamic performance characteristics worthy of the marque’s highest traditions. Its sports orientation was best expressed on the track, as proven by the 348 Challenge, which saw this car race on circuits in Europe and the US. Its styling was harmonious and aerodynamically efficient, and the mid-mounted V8 engine ensured perfect weight distribution and class-beating power.

